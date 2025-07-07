The Rondo: Debating Club World Cup semis - are we headed for a Chelsea-PSG final, would a Real Madrid win actually be an upset, and does Thiago Silva have one more in him?

GOAL US writers discuss what to expect in the CWC finals - outcomes as expected, or surprises in store for the last four?

The Club World Cup semifinals have arrived, and we have a duo of compelling matches on our hands.

On one side is PSG-Real Madrid, two European heavyweights in different iterations of themselves. PSG are the best team in the world at the moment. Madrid are revamping, rebuilding, and rebranding. Based on those facts alone, and it would be a no-brainer.

But this is Real Madrid, and they always seem to find a way to turn it on for the big games.

And on the other is Fluminense, a heartwarming Brazilian team, against Chelsea, an evil capitalist entity, who can't stop spending money (or some might say). It's hard to imagine anyone not favoring Chelsea blue will be rooting for the English club, but they are certainly favorites - even if that means taking on the villain role they used to embody so well.

Perhaps it would have been ideal for the four actual best teams in the world to be in the CWC semifinals, but beggars can't be choosers and there is certainly intrigue here.

Are we careening to a PSG-Chelsea final? Will Real Madrid's voodoo return? And can Thiago Silva conjure one more defensive masterclass?

GOAL US writers break it all down in the Club World Cup semifinal edition of... The Rondo.