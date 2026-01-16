'The rest of the league has to be furious' - Landon Donovan, Tim Howard praise Inter Miami’s advantageous retool, star power and location

Inter Miami’s rapid growth has not gone unnoticed around MLS, and according to Donovan, rival clubs have every reason to be frustrated. The former U.S. star highlighted how Miami’s leadership has positioned itself ahead of the market, combining ambition, location, and elite star power to lure talent.

“Inter Miami keep adding quality, and the rest of the league has to be furious watching it,” Donovan said. “Players want to be there. We’ve seen this before, guys making good money in Europe who decide to take less just to live in the right city and be in the right project. Miami are doing that, and they’re doing it well.”