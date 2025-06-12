The Kickoff: Columbus Crew and Vancouver Whitecaps clash in potential MLS Cup preview, Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC meet in battle of East powerhouses

GOAL takes a look at some of the major MLS storylines emerging ahead of Matchday 19

Why MLS continues to operate through major international tournaments, while most other leagues pause, remains a persistent and puzzling question. Yet here we are, approaching Matchday 19, and once again, teams across the league are forced to cope with depleted rosters.

Regardless, there are some absolutely scintilating matches on the cards ahead of us, and fans should rightfully be excited for the weekend ahead: the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the beginning of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, and a truly fantastic set of MLS games on the cards.

At the CWC, Inter Miami kick things off on Saturday as they host Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, the Seattle Sounders go up against Botafogo Sunday, while LAFC take the pitch on Monday against Chelsea to wrap up the first set of matches for MLS teams. The USMNT Gold Cup roster, which features 15 MLS players, kicks off action on Sunday as well against Trinidad and Tobago - the island nation that prevented them from qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Article continues below

Domestically, three phenomenal matches are on the cards, as well.

In the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union host Charlotte FC, while in the West, Minnesota United host San Diego FC, as we see four of the league's best teams to begin 2025 take to the pitch. In a cross-conference showdown, MLS fans will be treated to what might potentially be an MLS Cup preview as the Vancouver Whitecaps host the Columbus Crew.

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.