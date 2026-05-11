AFP
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'The biggest moment in VAR history' - Fierce debate rages over West Ham's disallowed goal in devastating loss to Arsenal
What happened?
In the fifth minute of stoppage time, West Ham's Callum Wilson forced the ball over the line for what appeared to be the equaliser. Declan Rice attempted to clear but it was apparent that he was behind the goal line. Referee Chris Kavanagh immediately pointed to indicate a goal had been given, leading to shock and disbelief for Arsenal. Anything but all three points in this fixture would've allowed Manchester City back into the title race, as the Gunners seek to win their first Premier League crown in 22 years.
However, video assistant Darren England soon intervened, and after 17 replays and a four-minute delay, Kavanagh reversed his call, ruling that Pablo had fouled Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.
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Roy Keane lambasts 'really stupid' West Ham
The significance of this decision cannot be overstated. Neville was emphatic as he reviewed the incident for Sky Sports: "Arsenal's first title in 22 years could hinge on this. This is one of those moments when Arsenal might well believe their name is already on the trophy." Indeed, the Gunners now have their fate firmly in their own hands. Two wins and the trophy is theirs.
For West Ham, though, the result is a significant blow in their relegation fight. Their 18th loss of the campaign means Nottingham Forest and Leeds United are safe. The Hammers' only hope now is to leapfrog Tottenham, who hold a one-point advantage and still have a game in hand. That comes on Monday evening, when they face Leeds.
Roy Keane had little sympathy for Nuno Espirito Santo's side: "The only thing you say is: VAR will check everything, so don't put your hands on the goalkeeper! And definitely don't do it for three or four seconds," he said. His conclusion: "That was really stupid of West Ham. You shouldn't commit such an obvious foul, because it will be reviewed."
Arteta strikes a conciliatory tone
Kean's colleagues Jamie Redknapp and Ian Wright agreed it was a "bold" yet "undoubtedly correct" decision. Wright explained: "I think David Raya would have held onto the ball if he hadn't been obstructed. He's pulled in that direction and then the arm comes into play."
In the tunnel after the final whistle, two contrasting emotional worlds stood face to face. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who had often clashed with the officials in the past, struck an unusually conciliatory tone. "I will certainly remember this day. It was an emotional rollercoaster," the Spaniard told Sky Sports. "Today I have to congratulate them (the referees). It takes a lot of courage and bravery to stand your ground."
At the other end of the emotional scale, Nuno was left dumbfounded. "We're all upset," the Portuguese said, before questioning the inconsistent application of the rules: "Even the referees no longer know what is a foul and what isn't; that creates doubt."
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Arsenal & Man City's remaining fixtures
Arsenal lead the table on 79 points, with Man City trailing by five but still holding a game in hand; they host Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
On matchday 37, the Gunners host Burnley, while City head to Bournemouth. The final Premier League fixtures of the season, on May 24, see Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace while City host Aston Villa.