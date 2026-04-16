"That's too much!" Lennart Karl ruffled his advisor Michael Ballack after Bayern Munich's victory over Real Madrid

Dressed in pink trousers, a pink jacket, a pink (Smurf) hat and matching shoes, Karl caused quite a stir. Yet vice-captain Joshua Kimmich had urged the fans before the big clash to please come to the stadium wearing red.

“He’ll get a piece of his mind in the dressing room, I’m sure of that,” said Ballack, adding that he would “definitely” send Karl a personal message. Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic smiled at his teammate’s outfit. “You know the lad. He wants to stand out,” he said. “We saw that again today. Let him get on with it.”

What he should not have done, however, was miss large parts of the match—including the goal conceded just before half-time that made it 2-3. Karl had already left his seat by then, departing in the 39th minute. He was also late for the restart and did not return to his place until the 52nd minute.

Karl had also sat out the 5-0 win at St. Pauli last Saturday, and Bayern have yet to specify how long manager Vincent Kompany will be without the forward.