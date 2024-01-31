'Hope you took your Clubcard' - Chelsea star Axel Disasi ridiculed on social media for posting pensive outfit photos from a Tesco store

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi was given a hard time by supporters after showing off pictures of himself shopping in Tesco.

  • Chelsea defender showed off outfit
  • Posted images of him shopping in Tesco
  • Fans made fun of centre-back on Instagram

