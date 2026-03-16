Tensions erupt between Christian Pulisic & Rafael Leao in AC Milan dressing room with coach Max Allegri forced to intervene

The root of the frustration stems from specific moments in the second half where Leao twice made darting runs behind Lazio defender Adam Marusic. In both instances, Pulisic had possession and the opportunity to thread a vertical pass that would have sent Leao through on goal. While the passes were difficult, they were certainly within the reach of a player of Pulisic's calibre. Leao’s body language made his feelings clear, effectively screaming "I was open, pass it to me" through his gestures.

This wasn't an isolated incident of petulance from the number 10, who had previously displayed similar irritation toward Strahinja Pavlovic in the first half after the defender took a shot rather than crossing to the unmarked Portugal international.