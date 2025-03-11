'He tells me to f*ck off!' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe admits Ruben Amorim is 'not perfect' as Man Utd part-owner lifts lid on training ground exchanges with 'emotional' head coach
Sir Jim Ratcliffe backed Ruben Amorim to succeed at Old Trafford as he revealed his training ground conversations with the Portuguese coach.
- Ratcliffe backed Amorim to succeed
- Revealed training ground exchanges with manager
- Man Utd to face Real Sociedad on Thursday