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Ted Lasso & Rebecca Welton romance? Hannah Waddingham quizzed on love story that AFC Richmond fans want to see
Soulmates or just friends?
As AFC Richmond prepares to return to television screens, the long-standing question regarding a potential romance between Ted Lasso and Rebecca Welton continues to dominate the conversation. Despite a large section of the fan base rooting for the pair to finally get together, Waddingham remains less convinced about the idea of the American coach and the club owner becoming a couple.
Speaking to Variety, the Emmy-winning actress admitted: "I love that we buck against the norm. And they are undoubtedly soulmates, but that can mean a myriad of things." While she acknowledges why supporters are desperate to see a romantic union, she remained coy on whether Season 4 would finally deliver that moment, simply adding: "I love all the relationships in it."
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Returning to the Greyhound family
The conclusion of Season 3 seemingly wrapped up Rebecca’s story with a happy ending, involving a new purpose with the women’s team. However, Waddingham always suspected that there was more to come from the award-winning production. She noted that the previous finale felt like "too much of a cliffhanger" and confessed that the thought of walking away from the character felt "like losing a pal."
The show's massive global appeal, which saw it rack up over 283 million viewing hours in 2023, is something Waddingham attributes to the positive atmosphere on and off the set. "I love the positivity in it," she explained. "I am blessed that I am in this AFC Richmond family." The bond within the cast remains strong, with Waddingham revealing she still speaks to co-star Brett Goldstein almost daily.
Working with Jason Sudeikis
Production on the new series hasn't been without its quirks, particularly given the unique working style of co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis. Waddingham opened up about the creative process on set and the constant evolution of the script.
"There’s always going to be a bit of give-and-take within a scene, because of the nature of how Sudeikis works," she explained. "He hears it in the room, and then we tweak. With that boy, you’ve got to roll with the punches. He and I have an ongoing love-hate relationship that he changes it last minute."
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A new three-season story
Speculation regarding the future of the show has heightened following admission that the creative team has been tasked with building "another three-season story" to tell. This would suggest that the upcoming Season 4 is not just a one-off special, but the start of a brand-new arc for the characters at Nelson Road and beyond.
While some familiar faces like Phil Dunster’s Jamie Tartt may not be part of the initial return, the extended roadmap for the show provides plenty of opportunities for original cast members to resurface. For now, fans are eagerly waiting for August 2026, which has been announced as a potential premiere date for the next chapter of the Lasso era.
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