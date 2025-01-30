Raphinha, Virgil van Dijk and GOAL's Team of the 2024-25 Champions League league phase

We've picked out the top performers from the eight rounds of action in the this season's expanded tournament

Well, it's finally over. After eight matchdays and a ridiculous 144 games, the Champions League's controversial new league phase wrapped up on Wednesday, with Liverpool finishing top of the table and Manchester City scraping into the play-off places.

Whether the 'Swiss Model' was really a success for anyone other than Europe's richest clubs is very much open to debate, but what we can all agree on is that there were some impressive individual displays over the past five months.

But who were the top performers? Who deserves inclusion in GOAL's Team of the League Phase? Find out below and, as always, feel free to express your outrage - and post your own line-ups - in the comments section...