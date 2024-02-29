This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi Luis Suarez Inter Miami 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Team barbecues & lots of jokes! Lionel Messi & his ex-Barcelona clique not a problem for Inter Miami as USMNT star Julian Gressel lifts the lid on life in Florida

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerLuis SuarezSergio BusquetsJordi AlbaInter Miami CFJulian Gressel

Julian Gressel has explained why the Lionel Messi-led ex-Barcelona clique at Inter Miami is not a problem, with there no divides in the camp.

  • Argentine icon moved to America in 2023
  • Joined by a number of familiar faces
  • Martino working with happy camp in Florida

