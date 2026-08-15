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Taiwo Awoniyi closing in on Nottingham Forest exit as newly-promoted Coventry City finalize deal
Sky Blues prepare for top-flight return
According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest are finalising the sale of striker Taiwo Awoniyi to Coventry City in a deal that underlines the massive ambitions of the newly-promoted side. The Sky Blues are preparing for their first season of Premier League football in 25 years and have identified the 29-year-old forward as a key addition to their attacking options.
The Nigeria international arrived at the City Ground in the summer of 2022, completing a then-club record £17.2m move from Union Berlin on a five-year deal. He quickly established himself as a fan favourite, building a reputation for stepping up with vital goals in high-stakes fixtures against the Premier League's biggest clubs.
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Awoniyi's memorable moments at Forest
Despite his impending departure, Awoniyi leaves behind a legacy defined by clutch goals that anchored Nottingham Forest in the top flight. The striker enjoyed a memorable debut campaign, netting iconic winners against Liverpool and Arsenal to finish the 2022-23 season with 10 goals in 27 league outings - a tally that proved instrumental in keeping Steve Cooper's side afloat.
Even as his starting opportunities dwindled, the forward remained a reliable spark off the bench whenever called upon. Limited to just 18 appearances across all competitions last term - including a mere three Premier League starts - Awoniyi still managed to leave his mark when handed the opportunity. Most notably, he delivered a match-winning display with two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last May, before netting again in a crucial 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur that pushed Forest clear of the relegation zone.
Struggles with injury and competition
The forward's slide down the pecking order stemmed from a mix of persistent injuries and fierce internal competition. Awoniyi started the 2023-24 campaign in fine form with three goals in his first three matches, but two lengthy injury setbacks disrupted his momentum. He subsequently struggled to reclaim a starting spot, eventually falling behind Chris Wood and Igor Jesus in Nuno Espirito Santo's attacking hierarchy.
For Awoniyi, the move opens the latest chapter in a well-travelled career across European football. The Nigerian spent six years on Liverpool's books without making a senior appearance - enduring a series of loan spells - before finally establishing himself with a permanent switch to Union Berlin in 2021.
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Coventry's record-breaking spending spree
Coventry City have shown intent in the transfer market following their promotion, smashing their club transfer record three times this summer as they gear up for their Premier League return. The push for Awoniyi comes on the heels of several high-profile additions aimed at bolstering Frank Lampard's side. The Sky Blues recently completed a record-breaking deal for Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi, with the fee eclipsing the £22.5m previously spent on Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth earlier in the window.
The Sky Blues have also strengthened their backline this summer, shelling out £17m to bring in centre-back Aurele Amenda from Eintracht Frankfurt. These marquee additions arrive just in time, as Coventry prepare to kick off their Premier League campaign with a daunting trip to reigning champions Arsenal on August 21.
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