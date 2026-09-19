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West Ham star Taty Castellanos accused of spitting at Millwall keeper Filip Marschall in fiery London derby
Disorder at The Den
The long-awaited meeting between Millwall and West Ham United at The Den lived up to its reputation for volatility, but the contest has been overshadowed by a serious allegation involving Castellanos. For the first time since 2012, these two fierce London rivals faced off in a Championship fixture, creating a high-pressure environment that eventually boiled over during the second half of the 2-2 draw.
The tension began when Marschall held onto the ball for longer than the permitted six seconds while his team looked to wind down the clock. Castellanos, frustrated by the delay, sprinted across the penalty area to put pressure on the goalkeeper. What followed was a sudden and chaotic melee involving several players from both sides, as tempers flared in the penalty box - before Marschall was seen pointing to his shirt, gesturing that he had been spat on by the West Ham forward.
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Official Complaints Lodged
Following the on-field altercation, the situation escalated as Millwall's coaching staff and medical team reacted to the goalkeeper's claims. Reports from Sky Sports have indicated that the Millwall staff took the step of lodging a formal complaint with the match officials immediately after the incident. The fourth official has since confirmed that an allegation of spitting was indeed made by the goalkeeper against the West Ham striker.
Spitting allegations are treated with extreme seriousness by the Football Association, often resulting in lengthy suspensions if the evidence is deemed conclusive. Recent precedents highlight the severity of such offenses, with Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri receiving a four-match ban and a £15,000 fine for spitting at Leeds fans in December 2025, while Norwich winger Borja Sainz was handed a six-game suspension and a £12,000 fine for a similar incident against Sunderland in December 2024.
A Tale of Two Halves
Before the controversy took centre stage, the match had been a showcase of the intense rivalry that defines East and South East London football. Millwall had established a commanding 2-0 lead and seemed destined to secure a famous victory over their Premier League-relegated neighbours.
West Ham managed to fight back to earn a point in a game that was frequently interrupted by physical challenges and tactical fouls. The 2-2 final scoreline - which keeps the Hammers top of the Championship, a point clear of Swansea, while lifting Millwall to tenth -reflected the competitive nature of the clash, though the post-match discussion has been entirely dominated by the conduct of Castellanos.
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Managers react to spitting drama
Following the heated match, West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo was quick to distance himself from the controversy, refusing to be drawn into discussing the incident involving his forward. When asked about the spitting allegation during his post-match media duties, the Portuguese tactician simply stated: 'I didn't see it, I didn't see it, so I am not going to comment on it.'
On the other hand, Millwall manager Alex Neil addressed the situation directly, throwing his support behind Marschall while acknowledging his own distance from the flashpoint. Speaking to the press after the derby, the Lions boss backed his player's honesty regarding the claim, noting: 'I'm so far away so it's hard for me to see what happened. I wouldn't presume Fil would say that without cause, if you like, so I don't know. I'm sure the referees and the authorities, whoever, will look at it and if it warrants that it needs dealt with, I'm sure they will.'
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