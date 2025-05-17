Take note, Thomas Tuchel! Eberechi Eze is putting Phil Foden to shame as he chases down Crystal Palace immortality with FA Cup triumph

The Eagles have never won a major trophy, but have a chance to end that drought at Wembley against Manchester City

This Saturday, Crystal Palace will partake in only their third-ever FA Cup final. Unlike those two previous losing occasions in 1990 and 2016, they will not be facing Manchester United, but rather the noisy neighbours of City instead.

Oliver Glasner's men are chasing down history. The Eagles have never won a major trophy going all the way back to 1861 when the first remnants of the modern-day club were founded. Their vocal, passionate and colourful fanbase south of the River Thames have waited generation upon generation to see their team lift silverware, and their time could finally be now.

Leading the red-and-blue offensive has been Eberechi Eze. It was his magic that got Palace to Wembley for the semi-finals with a stunning brace against Fulham, and then put Aston Villa to the sword in order to set up this tie with City.

In the sky-blue corner, the Cityzen's own wizard of dribble has lost his majesty. Nothing seems to have gone right for Phil Foden ever since he led his boyhood team to their record fourth-successive Premier League title last season, and now his England status is at risk.