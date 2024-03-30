Switzerland Euro 2024 squad: Who is Murat Yakin bringing to the European Championship?

Switzerland are heading to the Euros for the sixth time in their history and here we look at their Euro 2024 squad...

Switzerland will be dreaming of achieving their best result on the European stage when they head to the Euro 2024 in June.

Switzerland have participated in five UEFA European Championships between 1996 and 2020. They are set to register their sixth appearance in the competition this year. The team has progressed beyond the group stage on two occasions, reaching the Round of 16 in 2016 and the quarter-finals in 2020, marking their first time advancing so far. However, their journey ended in the latter tournament when they were defeated by Spain on penalties after a 1-1 draw in extra time.

They will be looking to beat their best result when they head for the 2024 edition. But who will make Murat Yakin's squad for the Euro 2024? GOAL takes a look...