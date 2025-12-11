Sunderland stars left in hysterics after Black Cats fan roasts ex-Newcastle striker Alexander Isak with brutal one-liner

Isak has not enjoyed the best of times at Anfield, scoring only two goals through 14 appearances, and remains a figure of fun to those on Wearside. That includes one supporter taking part in a talent show put on by Sky Sports.

Ahead of the Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday, one cheeky fan aimed a brutal dig in Isak’s direction. The man in question, a comedian called Dan, recounted a tale of how he underwent a heart transplant five years ago - but made sure to work Isak into his story.

He said: “I’ve been supporting Sunderland for over 30 years, and as you probably know, it’s been very up and down. We’ve had a lot of tough times. To show the stress it puts on you, look at this scar on my chest – it’s from a heart transplant, I had an operation about five years ago. My heart stopped working, like Alexander Isak this summer.”

