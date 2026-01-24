Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka spotted in heated row with West Ham fan during loss at London Stadium

Sunderland have been one of the surprise packages of the season following their promotion from the Championship, having picked up 33 points from their first 23 Premier League matches. However, their most recent outing ended in defeat as they were seen off 3-1 by West Ham after goals from Crysencio Summerville, Jarrod Bowen and Mateus Fernandes, with Brian Brobbey later grabbing a consolation.

They were without Xhaka, who has been among the best players in the league so far this term, due to an ankle issue which is set to keep the Switzerland international out for at least two weeks. Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris revealed: “He has an ankle injury, so he'll need at least two weeks to recover and then we'll have another assessment to set the real period of rest, so we'll see.”

Xhaka was then sat with his team-mates when an argument with a West Ham fan broke out.