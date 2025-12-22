‘We’re going to struggle’ - Ruben Amorim makes bleak January transfer window prediction after Man Utd suffer Bruno Fernandes injury blow

United are still waiting on a full medical assessment when it comes to Fernandes, but he appears destined to miss matches over the festive period. Amorim said of that selection headache: “I will see what we’re going to do. I think Kobbie Mainoo is out and Bruno is out. So we will see. We are going to find solutions. No excuses. We need to win the next game and we will try to win the next game.”

Amorim will not be looking to spend his way out of trouble, with the 40-year-old saying of the upcoming transfer window: “What we cannot do is to reach January and try to do everything in urgency and make mistakes and then [it’s] ‘here we go again’ with a lot of mistakes. I’m not going to get [together] with Jason and Omar and say: ‘We need a lot of players.’ Because we have a plan.

“If we have to suffer, the club comes first. Of course, we are in a moment where we need points but we need to find solutions and we are going to continue with our plan. You can feel in this moment that we are going to struggle, but we will see. We have to deal with it.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!