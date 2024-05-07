The streets won't forget: Adel Taarabt - the greatest player in Championship history

Adel Taarabt is one of the best players in the history of Queens Park Rangers, but his star shined all too shortly. The Morocco international is now playing for Al-Nasr in the United Arab Emirates, but he has a laundry list of highlights from his time at Loftus Road and beyond.
A ridiculously skilful playmaker, capable of trivela assists, rabona crosses, and outrageous nutmegs, he could set even the most organised defence on edge. But as he looked to prove himself at a higher level than the English Championship, he struggled to transfer his QPR form to bigger clubs.
A dominant presence at his best, and someone who could go missing at his worst, Taarabt’s eye-catching moments almost always involved a mazy run, a trick, and a flick, making him one of the most entertaining players to watch in recent times. Few players personify the 'streets won't forget' mantra more than the frustratingly brilliant Moroccan.