The streets won't forget: Adel Taarabt - the greatest player in Championship history

Adel Taarabt is one of the best players in the history of Queens Park Rangers but his star shined all too shortly.

A ridiculously skilful playmaker, capable of trivela assists, rabona crosses, and outrageous nutmegs, he could set even the most organised defence on edge. But as he looked to prove himself at a higher level than the English Championship, he struggled to transfer his QPR form to bigger clubs.

A dominant presence at his best, and someone who could go missing at his worst, Taarabt’s eye-catching moments almost always involved a mazy run, a trick, and a flick, making him one of the most entertaining players to watch in recent times. Few players personify the 'streets won't forget' mantra more than the frustratingly brilliant Moroccan.