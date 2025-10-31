Strasbourg star gets severe suspension for horror challenge that sidelined Lyon star Malick Fofana for several months

The consequences for Malick Fofana and Lyon are severe. The 20-year-old Belgian international was stretchered off the pitch in clear distress and taken to hospital for immediate assessment.

Lyon released an official statement confirming the extent of the damage, which will likely require an operation and rules the player out for the long term.

"Tests carried out overnight at the hospital, then confirmed today, revealed a serious sprain of the right ankle, accompanied by injuries which will most likely require surgery, which should keep him off the pitch for several months," the club statement read.

"Olympique Lyonnais will put in place all necessary measures to ensure Malick Fofana receives the best possible medical care and supports his rehabilitation, in order to plan for his return to the squad as quickly as possible."

The prognosis of "several months" could see Fofana miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, with some reports suggesting he may not return until well into 2026.