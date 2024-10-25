Wojciech Szczesny Pedri Lamine Yamal BarcelonaGetty/GOAL
'It's strange!' - Wojciech Szczesny reveals concern that Lamine Yamal and Barcelona youngsters won't remember his Arsenal spell

Wojciech Szczesny has revealed what it is like to be a more senior member in Hansi Flick's youthful Barcelona squad.

  • Szczesny joined Barca on a free transfer
  • Played for Arsenal back in 2009
  • Lamine Yamal was just two years old at the time
