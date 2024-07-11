'Stinks!' - Outrage as new angle shows VAR missed clear Bukayo Saka handball just two seconds before controversial Harry Kane penalty incident as England get lucky at Euro 2024
A new angle has shown that VAR had missed Bukayo Saka's handball just two seconds before the controversial Harry Kane penalty incident at Euro 2024.
- England were awarded a controversial penalty by VAR
- But it missed Saka's handball in the buildup
- Further outrage over VAR's role