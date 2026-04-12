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Ahmad Salah

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Still on the fence: Why is Ayoub Bouadi taking his time to choose between Morocco and France?

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The eagerly anticipated signal has arrived on the eve of the World Cup.

Despite representing France at every youth level, 18-year-old Lille midfielder Ayoub Bouadi is also being courted by the Moroccan national team as it prepares for the 2026 World Cup.

Both countries are actively courting the teenager, but he has yet to decide on his international future.

  • A promising future awaits: he has been called up to the French national teams.

    On Sunday, French network RMC Sport ran a report under the headline: “France or Morocco? Why hasn’t Ayoub Bouadi decided yet?”

    The report underlines his promising future, noting, “The Lille midfielder shows remarkable maturity for an 18-year-old and already possesses considerable experience. He has played in 58 French league matches (scoring two goals), nine Champions League matches and ten Europa League matches.”

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    His form has already earned him call-ups to several French youth squads: U16 (8 matches), U17 (5), U18 (3), U20 (1), and most recently U21 (10 matches, one goal).

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  • The Appeal of Morocco

    She also emphasised that “the player, who was born in Senlis, is a major draw in Morocco, his parents’ homeland”.

    She added that the Atlas Lions are stepping up their pursuit of the youngster, with the 2026 World Cup just two months away.

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    The young Lille midfielder told French programme Téléfoot on Sunday: “It is a great honour to receive offers from both national teams.”

    He added that holding a new sporting nationality is an advantage, stressing that a national-team decision should feel spontaneous rather than forced.

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