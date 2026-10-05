Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard signs up for new role working with Man Utd icon Gary Neville

Liverpool icon Gerrard has officially started working for one of his oldest foes. The former midfielder has signed up to feature on United legend Neville's brand new football broadcast, as per Liverpool Echo.

Gerrard is following in the footsteps of his ex-team-mate Jamie Carragher, who has enjoyed immense success working alongside Neville. The pair will now share a platform on a fresh YouTube venture named The Overlap Daily.

The new programme promises to provide supporters with a daily rundown of the latest football news and debate. It will air every weekday at 4pm, bringing a star-studded line-up of pundits to screens across the globe.