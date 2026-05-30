Steve Clarke's nightmare becomes reality as Billy Gilmour ruled out of World Cup after limping off in Scotland win

The 24-year-old sparked immediate concern when he went to the ground with no one around him towards the end of the first half. Despite receiving treatment, Gilmour was unable to continue and was immediately substituted, casting a dark cloud over Scotland's final preparations before they depart for the United States.

Steve Clarke confirmed after the final whistle that the former Chelsea and Brighton man was sent for medical imaging to determine the extent of the damage. With Scotland's World Cup opener against Haiti in Boston just over two weeks away, the timing could not be worse for a player who has become a vital component of the national team's engine room, and the Scottish Football Association has since confirmed the bad news.

A statement read: "We regret to announce that the knee injury sustained by Billy Gilmour in today's win over Curaçao will rule him out of participation in FIFA World Cup 2026.

"Everyone involved with the Scotland Men's National Team wishes Billy a speedy recovery. He will now return to his club, SSC Napoli, to commence rehabilitation."