Following Wednesday evening's 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, Rolfes was asked about a possible Havertz comeback in the future and replied: "With Kai, there's always the danger that I'll weaken. He knows that too."
"Start digging already": Club boss would break all the rules for Kai Havertz's spectacular return to the Bundesliga
For several years now, Werkself has had a rule that specially trained players who became stars in Leverkusen and later joined a top European club should not be brought back, as they would only be of limited help to the club in the autumn of their careers.
In Havertz's case, however, Rolfes emphasised that he would be willing to break with this policy if an opportunity arose in the future: "Whenever we talk, I start digging," said Leverkusen's sporting director.
Havertz likely to remain in the Leverkusen dressing room for some time after the final whistle
Havertz wore the Werkself jersey for ten years. Across all competitions, he made 150 competitive appearances for B04, scoring 46 goals and providing 31 assists. In the summer of 2020, he finally joined Chelsea FC for a transfer fee of just under €100 million, before moving on to city rivals Arsenal in 2023.
However, his relationship with Leverkusen's decision-makers and the majority of the fans remains good. This was evident when he came on as a substitute on Wednesday evening, with almost the entire BayArena giving him a standing ovation when he came on in the second half. Havertz had already been given a public send-off on the pitch before kick-off, as this had not been possible when he left in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to information from Sport1, the 26-year-old is said to have stayed in the Leverkusen dressing room for a long time after the match. There, he apparently spoke at length with players and officials before an Arsenal coach picked him up so that the Gunners could begin their journey home.
Kai Havertz: His performance record for Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Games Goals Assists Minutes played 150 46 31 11,322