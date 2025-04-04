'Stabbing me in my back' - Ex-Man Utd star Brandon Williams reveals falling out of love with football due to off-field issues as full-back faces two years in prison over dangerous driving offences
Ex-Manchester United star Brandon Williams revealed that he fell out of love with football due to off-field issues as he faces two years in prison.
- Williams left Man Utd last summer
- Hasn't played a competitive match since December 2023
- Opened up on the "dark" times he had to go through