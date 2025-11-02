Getty Images Sport
Spurs & Chelsea go head-to-head again! London rivals poised to battle for Porto striker Samu Aghehowa with former boss Andre Villas-Boas willing to sanction €80m exit
Chelsea are back in the race for Aghehowa
The Blues were linked with a move for the young Spanish striker in the summer of 2024 and had even agreed to pay £35 million ($44m) to secure his transfer but the move collapsed at the last moment after Aghehowa failed his medical test, following sustaining an ankle injury. The youngster returned to Atletico Madrid before being shipped off to FC Porto.
Aghehowa enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in Portugal as he scored 27 goals across all competitions and provided three assists. In the 2025-26 season, the 21-year-old has scored nine goals in 11 appearances. As Aghehowa continues with stunning form, he has attracted interest from Chelsea, alongside Tottenham Hotspur, according to Correio da Manha.
Porto ready to sell star forward
The report further adds that former Blues manager and current Porto president Andre Villas-Boas is ready to sanction a move for Aghehowa. The striker's current deal at the Liga Portugal side runs until 2029 and has a €100million (£88m/$115.9m) release clause; however, Villas-Boas could let him leave for €80m as he considers it to be an "irresistible deal".
Correio da Manha also claims that Porto are ready to sell the striker in the upcoming January transfer window due to financial pressure, and the club believes that they are well covered in the striker position and feels that the management will be able to find a suitable replacement for Aghehowa within the roster.
While the two London clubs are being strongly linked with a move for the Spain international, there is no guarantee that either of the clubs would consider making a bid for the Porto star in the next transfer window, as both teams spent heavily during the summer.
Aghehowa rejected two Premier League bids in summer
The other clubs from the English top-flight had shown interest in Aghehowa in the last summer transfer window as Newcastle United and Aston Villa reportedly considered signing him, but both offers were turned down.
Portuguese outlet Record reported in August that the Magpies had enquired about the striker as they were desperately looking for Alexander Isak's replacement at that time. But despite their strong interest, the Spaniard turned the offer down as he was fully committed to Porto's campaign and was looking forward to winning more trophies. In the case of the Villans, the club made an enquiry with Porto but did not make an advance due to his massive release clause, which the Premier League were not in a position to match.
Chelsea back to winning ways
After a shock defeat at the hands of Sunderland last weekend, Chelsea returned to winning ways on Saturday as they edged out Spurs 1-0 courtesy of Joao Pedro's first-half strike. The Blues climbed back into the Premier League's top four with a deserved win away at Spurs on Saturday. Enzo Maresca's side were head and shoulders above their London rivals as the disparity between the two teams was clear for all to see throughout the 90 minutes, with Thomas Frank's side registering just three shots in total and one on target.
The Blues next face Qarabag in the Champions League away from home on Wednesday, before hosting Wolves for a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on November 8.
