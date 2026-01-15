Spurs' boardroom shake-up continues! Tottenham announce appointment of Carlos Raphael Moersen as Director of Football Operations after Fabio Paratici exit confirmation

The capture of Moersen is being viewed as a significant coup for Tottenham. His CV boasts over ten years at the City Football Group, an organisation widely regarded as the gold standard in modern football administration. During his tenure at CFG, Moersen operated across a global model that manages multiple clubs, most recently serving as the director of football transactions.

His experience in "player transactions" suggests a man deeply versed in the complex, high-stakes world of modern transfer dealings, contract negotiations, and the regulatory frameworks that govern the global game.

Sporting director Lange was effusive in his praise for the new recruit, highlighting the rigorous nature of the selection process. "We are delighted to welcome Rafi to the Club in the newly created role of Director of Football Operations," Lange stated. "He was the outstanding candidate from a highly competitive process and brings a wealth of experience in this critical area of our football operation. His appointment is an important step as we continue to strengthen our football structure and support long-term success."

Moersen is set to lead the club’s football administration, player care and training ground operations. This remit suggests he will be the "oil in the engine," responsible for the environment that allows elite athletes to perform.

Crucially, Moersen’s role explicitly includes the oversight of women’s football. This is a pivotal development for Tottenham Hotspur Women, signalling a desire to integrate the women’s setup more closely with the men’s high-performance culture. The club stated that Moersen will "drive a renewed focus and ambition" for the women's team, a move that will likely be welcomed by supporters who have been calling for greater resources and strategic direction for the side.

