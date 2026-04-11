Albert Masno, deputy editor-in-chief of Sport newspaper, has backed the Moroccan national team to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal initially lifted the African Cup of Nations trophy following a 1–0 final win over Morocco.

However, the African Union later ruled that Senegal should be stripped of the title and awarded it to the Atlas Lions.

Masnou wrote in Sport: “Leave football alone… Morocco is in the right.”

He added: “Three months have passed since the Africa Cup of Nations final, and the debate is still ongoing. CAF awarded the title to Morocco because Senegal, the other finalist, withdrew from the match.”

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