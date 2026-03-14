Spain v Argentina: will the Finalissima be played in Milan? San Siro has just one rival

Spain v Argentina: the Finalissima between the European champions and the South American champions (who are also world champions) could be played in Milan. San Siro is, in fact, being put forward as the ideal venue for the match on Friday 27 March.

The original venue was in Qatar, the very venue of the 2022 World Cup final won by Argentina, but due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, FIFA needs to find a new solution. In recent days, the number one backup option appeared to be the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, but CONMEBOL would prefer a neutral venue to spare Scaloni’s Argentina an away fixture.