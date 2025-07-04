Spain squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

All you need to know about Spain's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Reigning European champions Spain will be one of the favorites for the upcoming World Cup in 2026. The Spanish national team has undergone a major transition in recent years, with a new generation of young stars replacing the veterans.

Confident and full of energy, these youngsters will lead La Roja at the global stage next year, following a successful Euros campaign in Germany in 2024. Spain had waited 12 years to lift a major international trophy since Vicente del Bosque's legendary team that won back-to-back European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

However, their World Cup performances have been disappointing since that historic win in 2010. Spain were eliminated in the group stage of the 2014 tournament and exited in the Round of 16 in both 2018 and 2022.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, there is no denying that the current Spanish team has quality, and with a capable manager like Luis de la Fuente in charge, La Roja will be hopeful of making a strong impact on the biggest stage of them all next year.

So what does their roster look like? GOAL takes a look at the players at their disposal.