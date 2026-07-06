Spain player ratings vs Portugal: Mikel Merino is the ultimate super-sub! Arsenal star comes up clutch to send Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. packing from World Cup last 16

Spain had their chances early on. Mikel Oyarzabal came closest, firing wide after running clean through on goal. Lamine Yamal drew a tidy save out of Diogo Costa soon after with a signature cut inside and shot. Otherwise, they were admittedly well-contained by a disciplined Portugal side. Yamal found himself marked out of the game for long stretches, and Spain seemed to lack ideas with their main man mostly nullified.

Yet they did their job defensively, too, and contained Portugal - not least the dangerous Cristiano Ronaldo, who found himself starved for chances.

The second half never really came to life. Spain had most of the ball, but did little with it. Yamal toiled. Baena failed to make an impact.

And then came the big subs. Luis De La Fuente introduced Ferran Torres and Merino. They combined wonderfully to win it. Torres flicked into the path of Merino, who finished low past a stranded Costa - before careening off in celebration. Merino has developed into an unlikely super-sub of sorts for Spain. It was a strange source for a miraculous winner, yet Spain will have few complaints. A word, too, for Ronaldo, won't play in another World Cup, and figures to be mightily unlikely to feature in Euro 2028.

This was an ugly game, but a job well done for Spain. Perhaps the result is all that matters.

GOAL rates Spain's players from Dallas Stadium...