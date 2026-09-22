Spain boss Luis de la Fuente makes fierce Ballon d'Or demand as he defends Lamine Yamal's bold claim

While the headlines are often dominated by the likes of Mbappe or Yamal, the Spain manager is adamant that other crucial members of his championship-winning side are being unfairly sidelined. Specifically, he pointed to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz as a player who consistently performs at an elite level without receiving the global fanfare reserved for others. The coach believes that the collective success of the Spanish national team should be the primary driver in determining the individual award winner this season.

He explicitly highlighted the PSG star when asked to pick between Rodri and Lamine Yamal for the top prize. De la Fuente remarked: "And Fabian, whom we always forget about. The other day I said that I missed Mikel Oyarzabal, who at the very least should be among the 30, to recognize the talent of a fantastic footballer and who has been the top scorer for the world champion national team."

"Those things at the moment must be put in value, regardless of whether they later win it or not. I am also surprised that Pedri is not there, but of those who are, I do not bet on any one of them. Whoever wins it, of the Spanish footballers, I will be very happy."