Spain player ratings vs Albania: Ferran Torres keeps La Roja perfect! Luis de la Fuente's side show off strength in depth as second string secure Euro 2024 win

Ferran Torres' slick finish earned Spain a 1-0 win against a spirited Albania as Luis de la Fuente's side stayed perfect in the Euros.

After making 10 changes to the side that beat Italy, Spain looked a bit sluggish early doors as Albania burst out of the blocks. However, after withstanding their ferocious start, the Spaniards took the lead in the 13th-minute thanks to Torres' clinical finish. Spain's B-team were in control for long periods, although they lost some of that as the match wore on, and eased to top spot with three wins from three. Not many sides will want to face them in the last 16, as they are yet to concede a goal, but Albania crashed out of the competition.

