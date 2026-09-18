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Former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic confirms sensational return to Serbia national team after two-year retirement
A legendary return to the international fold
The Serbian national team is set to welcome back its most experienced figure as Tadic has confirmed he is ready to pull on the national team jersey once again. The 37-year-old, who called time on his international career following Euro 2024, admitted that the lure of representing his nation was too strong to ignore any longer. The playmaker revealed his decision shortly after NEC’s difficult 5-0 defeat against Juventus, shifting the focus from a domestic disappointment to a major international boost for his country. Tadic, who is Serbia's all-time record appearance holder with 111 caps, will provide immediate leadership for a side
Tadic was clear about his motivations for returning, emphasizing a sense of duty and the joy he finds in representing the Serbian people. "Now I want to help my country again. I feel the need to enjoy playing for the nation again. It always gives a sense of pride. You will soon see me playing in the match against the Netherlands," Tadic told Ziggo Sport.
- AFP
The road back through the Netherlands
The path to this comeback was paved by the Serbian FA's persistence and Tadic's move back to Europe. The former Ajax captain explained that the federation had been in constant contact with him since his initial retirement. His previous stint in Saudi Arabia also served as a logistical barrier that prevented an earlier return to the squad. Moving to NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie has changed the landscape for the creative midfielder. Being back in the rhythm of European football has revitalized his physical condition and his ambition.
"When I had stopped, the association called me several times to come back. At those times, I wasn't physically ready for it yet. When I was playing there (Saudi Arabia), the distance was too great to travel back and forth constantly," he revealed.
Tactical flaws against Juventus
NEC suffered a brutal 5-0 defeat against Juventus in Turin, exposing critical tactical flaws and communication breakdowns on the big stage. Reflecting sharply on the lopsided result, Tadic delivered a candid critique of his team's defensive collapse. He emphasized that the squad failed to support one another in keeping playing spaces compact, ultimately allowing the Italian giants to score far too easily.
"We should have helped each other today to keep the spaces tight. In the end, we just conceded goals too easily today. It wasn't necessary. Our communication wasn't what it should have been. When these things go wrong against a team like Juventus, you have a tough evening. When we had the ball, we often didn't make good choices," Tadic explained.
- AFP
Immediate challenges in the Nations League
The timing of Tadic's return is crucial, as Serbia faces a demanding schedule in the Nations League cycle. There will be no room for a slow integration, with four serious tests coming up in quick succession. The team will host Greece in Belgrade on September 24, followed by a high-profile encounter against the Netherlands on September 27. Following the home fixtures, the Serbian squad will travel for two away matches, including a trip to Munich to face Germany on October 1 and a return to the Netherlands to play in Eindhoven on October 4.
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