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Ryan Tolmich

Sources: USMNT star Ricardo Pepi nears $42 million transfer to Fulham

Fulham are close to finalizing a $42 million deal to sign U.S. men’s national team star forward Ricardo Pepi, sources tell GOAL. The move is expected to go through ahead of the summer transfer window after two-consecutive January windows of near misses for the PSV striker, who now looks poised to make a switch to the Premier League.

  • PSV Eindhoven v R. Union Saint-Gilloise - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    What's happening

    Sources tell GOAL the deal is nearly complete, with only a medical required to finalize the transfer. Much of the legwork, however, was done during the winter, when Fulham pushed to complete a $35 million deal even after the striker suffered a broken arm.

    Personal terms between Pepi and the club have been finalized, while PSV is set to cash in on the striker after two-straight years of increasing offers. In January 2025, PSV received a $20.7 million offer from a Premier League club, sources told GOAL at the time, while West Ham also made a loan-to-buy offer.

    Pepi would be far from the first American to play for Fulham. The club currently features fellow USMNT star Antonee Robinson, while the likes of Clint Dempsey, Brian McBride and Tim Ream have also become heroes at Craven Cottage.

    News of Pepi’s move was first reported by Fabrizio Romano.

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  • Ricardo Pepi PSVGetty

    Pepi at PSV

    Pepi has emerged as a superstar at PSV since arriving at the club in 2023. During that time, he has scored 39 goals in 95 appearances despite not taking over as PSV’s go-striker until this season.

    During the 2024-25 season, he scored 11 goals in just 693 Eredivisie minutes, while his 10 goals this season have come in 935 minutes. Additionally, Pepi made his mark on PSV’s Champions League run, scoring off the bench against Napoli, Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid, while also creating an own goal against Liverpool.

  • Ricardo Pepi USMNT vs JamaicaGetty Images

    The push for a USMNT spot

    After missing out on the 2022 World Cup despite being a key part of the qualifying cycle, Pepi has set his sights on the tournament next summer and remains a key part of a tight striker race. He was called into USMNT camp alongside Folarin Balogun and Patrick Agyemang for March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal, while Haji Wright, who is missing camp due to injury, is also in the mix for a spot in the striker pool.

    In total, Pepi has 13 goals in 34 matches with the USMNT but was limited to just one appearance in 2025 due to injury.

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  • Ricardo Pepi PSV 2025-26Getty

    What comes next?

    Pepi and PSV will play one more match before the international break. They will face Telstar on Sunday before Pepi heads to Atlanta, with PSV already holding a 16-point lead atop the Eredivisie. After that, all eyes will be on the USMNT ahead of their March 28 match against Belgium.

    As for Fulham, they will face Burnley on Saturday in their final match before the international break.

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