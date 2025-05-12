'I want to do something others couldn't achieve' - Son Heung-min reveals 'desperate passion' is driving quest to end Spurs' trophy drought as Ange Postecoglou prepares his side for do-or-die Europa League final against Man Utd H. Son Tottenham Tottenham vs Manchester United Manchester United Europa League

Son Heung-min says the biggest reason he stayed at Tottenham was to "do something others couldn’t achieve" ahead of their crunch Europa League final.