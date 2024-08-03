son(C)Getty Images
Suraj Radia

Son Heung-min the K-Pop star?! Tottenham hero joins up with girl group NewJeans as superstars hold up their own Spurs jerseys during South Korea tour

TottenhamHeung-Min SonBayern Munich vs TottenhamBayern MunichClub FriendliesMin-Jae Kim

Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min posed with K-Pop group NewJeans as the South Korean superstars held up Tottenham shirts with their names on the back.

  • Son poses with K-Pop stars NewJeans
  • Spurs star on pre-season tour in South Korea
  • Bayern's Kim Min-jae also makes appearance
