Getty Images Sport
'I hope you don't forget me!' - Son Heung-min delivers emotional speech on first return to Tottenham since summer exit to LAFC
Son's Spurs era ends in glory
Son joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and went on to score 173 goals in 454 appearances for the club. The highlight of his spell was being part of the side that lifted the Europa League trophy in May after beating Manchester United for Spurs' first piece of silverware in 17 years. And then, to the shock of many, the forward announced he would be leaving the north London outfit this summer.
He told reporters during Tottenham's pre-season tour of Asia in early August: "I just want to share the information that I have decided to leave this club this summer. Respectfully, this club is helping me to make my decision. It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career. The main reason is I have achieved everything I can at Tottenham. I need a new environment for a fresh challenge. I have been here for 10 years. It’s a beautiful club with beautiful fans. I have such amazing memories. I just felt like I need a new environment to push myself to get more out of me. I think I need a little bit of change. Ten years is a long time. I came to north London as a kid. 23 years old, a very young age. A boy who couldn’t speak English. I leave this club as a man."
- Getty
Son makes speedy Tottenham return
Just a few months after joining Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC, news got out that the 33-year-old would be returning to Tottenham in December, while a special mural has been painted in his honour next to their stadium. Spurs announced that Son would attend their Champions League home game against Slavia Prague on December 9, prompting former team-mate Gareth Bale to send him a special message.
In a video message, the Welshman said, "Hi Sonny, Just wanted to say a massive congratulations on your time here at Tottenham. Not many players get to bow out with their last game for their club with a trophy. You are a living legend here. Hopefully you will enjoy the evening. You deserve all the plaudits you get and good luck with my old club, LAFC, and hopefully you can bring home the title there as well."
Son's speech to Tottenham fans
As Son's last Tottenham game came on foreign soil, this match provided the South Korean with the chance to thank the Spurs fans in person. In addition to addressing the supporters at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night, he was given a commemorative golden cockerel by club legend Ledley King.
He said on the pitch before kick-off, "Good evening, everyone. It's Sonny here. I hope you guys don't forget me. It's been an amazing ten years, guys, an incredible ten years. Just want to say thank you and I will be always Spurs, and I will always be with you. This will always be my home. This will always be by home. I will never forget you. Please stay with me and come visit LA when you want, I would love to have you guys. I love you all, guys. Come on you Spurs!"
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Son?
It would not surprise many to see Son return to this stadium many times in the future but for now, he will be enjoying the off-season following the conclusion of the 2025 MLS campaign, which ended in the quarter-final stage of the play-offs for his new team. Meanwhile, after Tottenham's 3-0 win over Slavia Prague, which puts them just outside the top eight automatic qualification spots for the round of 16, Thomas Frank's side travel to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.
