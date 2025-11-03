Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga run rampant as LAFC advance past Austin FC in MLS Cup Playoffs

The Son-Bouanga duo wreaked havoc throughout the first half and, once they got going, there was little Austin could do to stop them. It began with a Son goal in the 21st minute, and Bouanga's goal four minutes later gave the visitors a huge advantage early. The hosts were given a lifeline just a few minutes later, though, when they were awarded a penalty, but Myrto Uzuni's shot from the spot was saved by Hugo Lloris to preserve the lead.

Bouanga made them pay in the 44th minute, making it 3-0, but Austin FC did keep some hope alive heading into the halftime whistle thanks to another penalty, which was converted this time by Daniel Pereira to pull Austin FC back within two.

Unfortunately for them, that was as close as they'd get, as LAFC would see out the second half to end Austin's season. They wouldn't leave the Lone Star State without one more good measure, though, as Jeremy Ebobisse scored in stoppage time to finish the game off at 4-1 while booking a date with No. 2 seed Vancouver Whitecaps in the next round.