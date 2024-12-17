'Like someone playing in Soccer Aid' - Premier League title winner claims Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson 'looks like a rapper or actor trying to play football' in bizarre rant
Nicolas Jackson has bizarrely been compared, by a Premier League title winner, to a “rapper or actor trying to play” in the charity game Soccer Aid.
- Senegal international hit 17 goals last season
- Approaching double figures in current campaign
- Can miss as many chances as he takes