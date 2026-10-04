AFP
'I don't know what to call it' - Slaven Bilic furious after Croatia suffer historic 7-0 Nations League humiliation from England
Bilic reeling after Rujevica nightmare
The honeymoon period for Bilic’s second stint in charge of the national team has evaporated in spectacular fashion. After an initial victory against the Czechia in Prague provided a glimmer of hope, the wheels have come off for Croatia following back-to-back heavy defeats. The 7-0 mauling at the hands of England on Saturday night represents the heaviest defeat in the country's history, leaving the manager searching for answers amidst the wreckage of a defensive catastrophe at Rujevica.
Bilic was visibly shaken by the manner of the defeat, noting that the team failed to compete in any meaningful way against Gareth Southgate's side. "It is difficult to say anything after a night like this. We are sad, disappointed, and I feel sorry for the fans and the children who were at the game," Bilic explained, as cited by the Jutarnji.
"We talked, it is hardest for us, and we did not expect this could happen. I don't know what to call it, whether it's a blackout, but it's hard to analyse a game when you lose 7-0. We knew they were a top team, but that we couldn't match them in any part... that then attacks your confidence, your will, everything falls apart and goes the wrong way."
- AFP
The Estonia comparison and unforgivable standards
Bilic did not hold back when comparing Croatia's capitulation to the standard expected of smaller footballing nations. In a scathing critique of his players' inability to stem the tide, he suggested that even traditional minnows would have put up a sturdier resistance against the Three Lions. The manager is now demanding an immediate reaction as the team prepares to face Spain in their next outing, a task that seems daunting given their current lack of defensive stability.
"I said this to myself and to everyone, I don't believe that England would beat Estonia 7-0 at this moment. That is unforgivable for us," Bilic remarked. "We can get out of this with a good performance against Spain, there is time for that. Now is the right time to show unity and character. I'm talking nonsense saying we will beat Spain, but we need to show a brave and good Croatia. We need to show heart."
Searching for answers amid the wreckage
The scale of the defeat has sent shockwaves through Croatian football, particularly given the veteran talent available to Bilic. Images of a devastated Luka Modric at the final whistle captured the mood of a nation that has grown accustomed to competing with the world's elite. Bilic insisted that the preparation leading into the international break gave no indication that such a disaster was on the horizon, claiming the atmosphere behind the scenes remained professional.
"There is no reason for this. We train well, the atmosphere is excellent, hardworking, and every detail is taken care of. I have nothing smart to say, it is clear that the responsibility is mine. We will analyse the match further," the coach added.
- Getty Images Sport
A long road to redemption
The manager's focus now shifts to salvaging pride in a group where Spain and England appear to be operating on a different level. With three points from three games, Croatia are currently third in League A Group 3, but the psychological damage of the 7-0 scoreline may take much longer to heal than the standings suggest. Bilic remains adamant that this specific defeat must serve as a permanent scar to ensure such a collapse never happens again under his watch.
"We understood the Nations League as a trial and to get some answers. We got some, but they are painful and not what we wanted. These are games that should not be forgotten, but remembered, to remind you for the rest of your life and God forbid it happens again. Croatia does not deserve this," Bilic concluded.
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