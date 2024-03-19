Revealed: Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'confident' of luring Gareth Southgate to Man Utd with England boss emerging as his No.1 choice to replace Erik ten Hag after consulting club legends
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly "confident" of convincing Gareth Southgate to take charge of Manchester United as England boss emerges as No.1 choice.
- Ratcliffe is not confident with Ten Hag
- UCL qualification might not be enough to save his job
- Southgate emerging as the frontrunner to replace Ten Hag