Sir Jim Ratcliffe urged to 'end war on season ticket holders' as Manchester United Supporters Trust call for 'major reset' in strongly-worded statement
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been urged, in a strongly-worded letter from the Manchester United Supporters Trust, to "end war on season ticket holders".
- INEOS have implemneted cost-cutting measures
- Have also overseen mid-season hike in ticket prices
- Fans calling for rethink and a new map for the future