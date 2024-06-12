Sir Jim Ratcliffe already looks indecisive but Man Utd's rivals will be thrilled: Winners and losers of Red Devils' shock decision to stick with Erik ten Hag

The Dutchman looked like a dead man walking at the end of the Premier League season - but his FA Cup win has granted him a stay of execution

Well, who saw that coming?! After just over two weeks of assessment, Manchester United have decided that Erik ten Hag deserves to continue as manager. Such a development seemed unthinkable after an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, as well as a humiliating group-stage exit from the Champions League.

However, it seems that United's shock FA Cup triumph, which saw them pull off an almighty upset in the final by beating Manchester City at Wembley, changed everything. Of course, the lack of one truly outstanding candidate to replace Ten Hag at the helm obviously helped the Dutchman hold onto his job too.

So, who benefits most from this surprise turn of events? Who'll be celebrating right now? And who'll be fearing for the future? Below, GOAL runs through all of the winners and losers of Ten Hag staying at Old Trafford...