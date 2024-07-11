England EurosGetty
Aditya Gokhale

World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurt campaigns for public bank holiday if England beat Spain in Euro 2024 final - with new prime minister Keir Starmer also in favour

England finally have the chance to win their first major trophy since 1966 and a campaign to declare a public holiday in the country is underway.

  • England could win first major trophy since 1966
  • Sir Geoff Hurst campaigns for holiday in case of win
  • Starmer also believes day should be commemorated
