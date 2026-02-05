'Dream come true' - Sir David Beckham backed to become Man Utd owner by former team-mate after Inter Miami success

United are currently working under the Glazer family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS co-ownership team. Disgruntled supporters have been quick to air their disappointment with both over recent times.

Back in 2023, Beckham told The Athletic when asked about the Glazers - who have struggled to earn support throughout their tenure - and whether change should be on the cards: “Whoever is running your club, you want them to be passionate, be involved, make the right decisions, bring in the right players and invest in the club.

“Because the club does need investment, whether it’s the training facility, stadium, on the field…these kinds of big things need to be made and changes do need to happen, especially when you see the likes of Man City and what they’re doing.

“Once you lose the fans, especially at a club like Manchester United, it's hard to get them back. Obviously, they (the Glazers) have achieved a lot, and financially, the fact we're even talking about the numbers of what Manchester United will sell for shows the success they've had. But there needs to be change. We've all seen that, we all know that.”

Beckham added when asked if he would like to get involved with the Red Devils: “I have a lot going on here at the moment and my focus has purely been on Miami and everything that goes on in my business. But I haven't been approached and I suppose any involvement with Manchester United would mean the world to me, going forward. But who knows?

“We'll see what happens in the next few weeks or months. Hopefully, a decision gets made and if I'm involved in any way… if not, I'll be a United fan and just do what all the other fans are doing - turn up and watch our team.”