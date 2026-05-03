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Mohamed Saeed

Sir Alex Ferguson taken to hospital from Old Trafford after feeling unwell before Man Utd vs Liverpool kick-off

A. Ferguson
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Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been taken to hospital from Old Trafford after feeling unwell. The 84-year-old left the stadium an hour before United's Premier League clash with Liverpool kicked off on Sunday afternoon, with his subsequent admission to hospital described as a "precaution".

  • Precautionary measures at Old Trafford

    Per The Daily Mail, Ferguson was moved to medical care more than an hour before the scheduled kick-off on Sunday. Despite the sudden nature of the incident, it is understood that the move is purely a precaution intended to ensure the Scotsman's well-being. It is expected that Ferguson will soon be recuperating at home.

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    Surgery needed in 2018

    Ferguson remains a constant fixture at both home and away matches for the Red Devils, usually sitting in the directors' box.

    In May 2018, he underwent emergency surgery following a life-threatening brain haemorrhage, and made a full recovery. There is nothing to suggest this weekend's incident is related in any way.

  • Club hierarchy changes

    The United icon has faced several personal challenges in recent years, including the loss of his wife, Lady Cathy, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 84. The couple had been married for 57 years, and her passing was felt deeply across the entire Manchester United community.

    Ferguson has also seen his formal relationship with the club change. Following the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, his multi-million-pound ambassadorial contract was cancelled as part of a wider cost-cutting initiative. Despite this, his loyalty to the team has never wavered.

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    Ratcliffe on Ferguson's status

    Explaining the decision to end the paid role a year ago, Sir Jim Ratcliffe provided insight into their private conversations. Ratcliffe said: "I sat down with Alex, just the two of us in the room. And I said, 'Look, the club isn't where you may think it is. It is spending more than it's earning and we're going to finish up in some difficulties. Honestly, we can't really afford to continue to pay you £2m a year.'"

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