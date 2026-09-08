Simone Inzaghi shields Gabriel Martinelli & Ollie Watkins after $200m attack fires blanks to end Al Hilal's historic 47-game unbeaten streak

The defeat is particularly stinging given the immense investment Al-Hilal made during the summer transfer window to bolster an already star-studded squad. Inzaghi selected all three of his high-profile attackers, signed this summer from Premier League clubs for a combined fee reported at more than $200 million. Despite the presence of Gabriel Martinelli, Ollie Watkins, and Crysencio Summerville, the hosts were unable to find a breakthrough, highlighting a rare lack of cohesion in the final third that will surely concern the coaching staff.

"It is true that the management did a great job, but we are still at the top of the standings, and I do not blame the players," the manager stated.